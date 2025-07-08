HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,763 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Barclays downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.8%

EQNR stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

