HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.2%

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,002.96. The trade was a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,633.35. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

