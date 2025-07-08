HM Payson & Co. Has $66,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in PTC by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PTC stock opened at $174.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.62.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,960. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

