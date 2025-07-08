HM Payson & Co. Has $48,000 Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 1,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.80.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $201.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.28. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.