HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

