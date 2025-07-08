HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 87.11%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

