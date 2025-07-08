Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 1,088 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,420,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after buying an additional 387,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 174,902 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

