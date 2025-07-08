Highview Capital Management LLC DE Raises Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Brinker International comprises about 1.0% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brinker International by 3,277.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,615,000 after purchasing an additional 958,101 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $82,408,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brinker International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,814,000 after purchasing an additional 47,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brinker International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,785,000 after purchasing an additional 62,265 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,929,000.

Brinker International Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of EAT stock opened at $173.49 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

