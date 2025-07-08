Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $3.48 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,998,201,000 after buying an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after acquiring an additional 464,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after acquiring an additional 626,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,565,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.