HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $251.84 Thousand (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $251.84 thousand and approximately $95.04 thousand worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00002545 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004785 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00008932 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $103,104.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

