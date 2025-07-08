Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 441 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,717,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,298,000 after purchasing an additional 279,696 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 526,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

