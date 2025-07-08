Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 662.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4%

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $960.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

