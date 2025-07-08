Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 239.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $253.38 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,673.31. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.94.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

