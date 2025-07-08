Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,556,000 after buying an additional 2,938,405 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,302,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,296 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,183,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,332 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Barclays lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Baird R W downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. This trade represents a 18.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.8%

KEY stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

