Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,134,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,755,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,267 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2,181.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,847,000 after buying an additional 1,079,815 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.6%

CSGP stock opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Stephens raised CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

