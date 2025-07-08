Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,695,000 after buying an additional 35,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

