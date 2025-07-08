Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,266 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,329,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $801,979,000 after purchasing an additional 364,379 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $202.69 and a one year high of $277.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,685.25. This trade represents a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.