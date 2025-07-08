Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Sells 846 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7,148.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

