Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,518 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after buying an additional 8,896,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,816,000 after purchasing an additional 398,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,085,000 after purchasing an additional 491,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE OXY opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

