Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Has $338,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,542,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,473,000 after buying an additional 46,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.96.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

