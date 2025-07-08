Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,740,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $5,126,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 487,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 266,733 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 513,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 185,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,057,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 167,398 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

