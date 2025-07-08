HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.23% of HealthEquity worth $170,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $10,304,089,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,728,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,202,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 84,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,700 shares of company stock worth $32,968,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

