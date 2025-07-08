Head-To-Head Survey: SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) & The Competition

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 2 4.00 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 339 1963 2118 79 2.43

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies have a potential upside of 19.37%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $670.29 million $172.78 million 15.51 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $1.44 billion $293.45 million 44.19

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 35.62% 4.74% 2.50% SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 26.27% 10.68% 3.36%

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 111.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 163.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust rivals beat SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

