Head to Head Review: Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) vs. Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO)

13.2% of Highway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Techprecision shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Highway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Techprecision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Highway and Techprecision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway 1.43% 1.63% 1.01% Techprecision -24.07% -97.70% -23.19%

Highway has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techprecision has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway $7.41 million 0.94 $110,000.00 $0.02 79.50 Techprecision $31.59 million 1.13 -$7.04 million ($0.89) -4.12

This table compares Highway and Techprecision”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Highway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Techprecision. Techprecision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Highway beats Techprecision on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM. The company also trades in plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles automation equipment. Its products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, the company assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services, including metal stamping, screen printing, plastic injection molding, pad printing, and electronic assembly of printed circuit boards. It operates in Hong Kong and China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

About Techprecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

