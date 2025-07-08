Head-To-Head Contrast: Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) & Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden and Caesars Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden $1.03 billion 4.79 $58.77 million $0.21 974.90 Caesars Entertainment $11.30 billion 0.54 -$278.00 million ($1.09) -26.99

Analyst Ratings

Madison Square Garden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesars Entertainment. Caesars Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Madison Square Garden and Caesars Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden 0 1 4 0 2.80 Caesars Entertainment 0 2 11 1 2.93

Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus price target of $252.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.38%. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.46%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Madison Square Garden.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden 0.45% -1.76% 0.34% Caesars Entertainment -2.08% -2.60% -0.35%

Summary

Madison Square Garden beats Caesars Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. The company also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League. In addition, it operates professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno. In addition, the company operates dining venues, bars, nightclubs, lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues; and provides staffing and management services. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

