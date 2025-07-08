Head-To-Head Contrast: Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) & Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS)

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports 7.84% 9.33% 3.31% Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion 1.38% 13.07% 0.75%

Volatility and Risk

Corporacion America Airports has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports $1.84 billion 1.82 $282.67 million $0.86 23.87 Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion $3.14 billion 0.17 $126.38 million $0.36 12.94

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Corporacion America Airports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion America Airports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corporacion America Airports and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America Airports 0 0 3 0 3.00 Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion 0 3 5 0 2.63

Corporacion America Airports currently has a consensus price target of $23.03, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a consensus price target of $7.44, indicating a potential upside of 59.60%. Given Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion is more favorable than Corporacion America Airports.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Corporacion America Airports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corporacion America Airports beats Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporacion America Airports

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.P.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America. As of December 31, 2022, it leased 116 aircrafts and 23 spare engines. The company also offers merchandising, travel agency, and loyalty program, as well as specialized and aeronautical technical services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.