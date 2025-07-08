Head-To-Head Comparison: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) and American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Healthcare REIT has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. American Healthcare REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cousins Properties pays out 387.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Healthcare REIT pays out -370.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 5.97% 1.15% 0.65% American Healthcare REIT -1.96% -1.85% -0.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of American Healthcare REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Healthcare REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and American Healthcare REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $897.85 million 5.44 $45.96 million $0.33 88.12 American Healthcare REIT $2.07 billion 2.83 -$37.81 million ($0.27) -136.07

Cousins Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Healthcare REIT. American Healthcare REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cousins Properties and American Healthcare REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 4 6 0 2.60 American Healthcare REIT 0 0 9 0 3.00

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus target price of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. American Healthcare REIT has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than American Healthcare REIT.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats American Healthcare REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value. The company benefits from a fully integrated management platform comprised of more than one hundred experienced and skilled professionals, many of whom have worked together since 2006 and have successfully invested in and managed healthcare real estate through multiple market cycles. The management team has a proven track record, deep industry relationships and unparalleled insight into each of the company's assets having built and nurtured the company's international portfolio since its original property acquisition in 2014. The strength of the management team, coupled with the quality of the assets, has American Healthcare REIT poised to capitalize on compelling growth driven by powerful demographic trends. With its 19 million-square-foot, 312-building portfolio of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and integrated senior health campuses diversified across 36 states and the United Kingdom, the tri-party transaction was a critical step in ideally positioning American Healthcare REIT for a future public listing or IPO on a national stock exchange at the most opportune time. By listing the company's shares on a national exchange, we believe the company will gain greater access to attractive capital that will fuel future growth, broaden our investor base and also provide liquidity to our fellow stockholders. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Company, LLC.

