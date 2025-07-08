Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.66. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 106,218 shares trading hands.

Graphite One Trading Up 6.0%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.02.

About Graphite One

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.