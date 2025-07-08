GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,108.50. This represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GMS stock opened at $109.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $109.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Baird R W downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.11.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

