Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $133.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.73.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,317.98. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

