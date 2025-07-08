Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.15. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 45,935 shares trading hands.
Glacier Media Stock Up 13.3%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About Glacier Media
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.
