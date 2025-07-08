Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

NYSE:GEL opened at $17.38 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.37). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $398.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at $108,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

