Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEN. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 32.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,769,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,499,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 40.2% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,454,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 417,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,116,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69,558 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 132.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 341,533 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 132.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 564,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of GEN opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.
Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.
Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.
