Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 13.9%

MTUM stock opened at $238.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.75.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

