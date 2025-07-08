Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 921,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $200,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 42,571 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,454,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,795,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $160.71 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.98.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

