Funko (FNKO) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Funko to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Funko and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 0 2 1 1 2.75 Funko Competitors 117 910 998 28 2.46

Funko presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 127.01%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 20.80%. Given Funko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko -1.92% -5.01% -1.60% Funko Competitors 0.03% 1.25% 0.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Funko and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.2% of Funko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Funko shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Funko has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Funko’s peers have a beta of -0.51, suggesting that their average share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Funko and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $1.05 billion -$14.72 million -11.76 Funko Competitors $2.73 billion $103.51 million 3.43

Funko’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Funko. Funko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Funko peers beat Funko on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Funko

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles. It markets its products under the Pop!, Loungefly, Funko, Mystery Minis, Bitty Pop!, Funko action figures, Funko Plush, and Funko Soda brand names; and licenses its properties under the classic evergreen, movie release, current TV, and current video game categories. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, e-commerce sites, and distributors; and at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions, as well as through its e-commerce business. Funko, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

