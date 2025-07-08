Fullcircle Wealth LLC Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,294.20. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

