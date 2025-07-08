Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $237,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $111.33. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $89.92 and a one year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

