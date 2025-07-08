Fullcircle Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after purchasing an additional 538,990 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,635,000 after purchasing an additional 505,680 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,208,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,038,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $397.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.34. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

