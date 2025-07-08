Fullcircle Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INOD opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 2.68. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Innodata had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INOD. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

