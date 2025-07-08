Fullcircle Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after acquiring an additional 429,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $69,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $66,368,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $447.59 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.69 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.50.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

