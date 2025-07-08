Fullcircle Wealth LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,550 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,490. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,990 shares of company stock worth $3,232,086. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

