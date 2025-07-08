FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 103,064 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,860,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 7,845.4% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

