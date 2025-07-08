First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Trimmed by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

