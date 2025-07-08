First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,752,000 after acquiring an additional 369,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,861,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,923,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,112,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,437,000 after acquiring an additional 140,722 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

