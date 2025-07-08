First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.94 and traded as low as $9.94. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,909 shares changing hands.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $158.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

