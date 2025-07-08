First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James Financial

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Trading Down 1.1%

THFF stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.43. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $57.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the first quarter worth $529,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the first quarter worth $549,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 7.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the first quarter worth $213,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

