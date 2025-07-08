Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 5,714 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in H&R Block by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in H&R Block by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Stock Down 2.0%

HRB opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

