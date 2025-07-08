Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 4,173 Shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $20,648,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,704,000 after buying an additional 387,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $7,782,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after buying an additional 176,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 158,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Down 2.6%

Hillenbrand stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand Inc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -23.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hillenbrand

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.