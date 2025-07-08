Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,186 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 584.8% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CVS opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

